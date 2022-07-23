Pick on the Moneyline for Saturday’s Marlins-Pirates Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look for their first post-All Star Break win on Saturday as the play host to the Miami Marlins and send to the mound a starting pitcher in Jose Quintana that has been the subject of many trade rumors with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Miami Marlins (-115, 8.5) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Quintana’s best work has come at home, posting a 3.02 ERA at home compared to a 5.22 ERA on the road and is getting nine strikeouts per nine innings at home versus 6.8 strikeouts on the road.

The Marlins offense comes in struggling having scored three runs or fewer in 12 of their last 16 games and will need a big start from Max Meyer, who is making his second career start at the MLB level.

Meyer gave up five runs in 5.1 innings in his first career start against the Philadelphia Phillies, which turned out to be a 10-0 loss, and had a 3-4 record with a 3.72 ERA in 12 starts for AAA Jacksonville this season.

Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in bullpen ERA, making length from each starter important and Quintana has pitched at least five innings in five of his last seven starts with one of the starts he failed to go five innings being due to a long rain delay against the Detroit Tigers.

The Pirates and Marlins split their four game set earlier this month and with the Marlins and Pirates both having a difficult time both scoring runs and getting good bullpen pitching, the starting pitching edge will help the Pirates even up this series.

The Play: Pirates -105

