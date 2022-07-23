Panthers trade for Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk wanted out of Calgary and the Flames granted this request by trading him to the Florida Panthers, per the Athletic. Not only did the Panthers acquire him, but they also signed Tkachuk to a massive eight-year, $76 million extension. The full trade details are below.

Full trade, per sources:



To #FlaPanthers:

Matthew Tkachuk (extension in place)



To #Flames:

Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 1st round pick.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 23, 2022

The 24-year-old Tkachuk has spent all six seasons of his young career with Calgary. He played 431 games for the franchise and score 152 goals. He added 230 assists for 382 career points and averaged 17:16 on the ice per game.

Calgary certainly isn’t coming away empty-handed from shipping out the young star. Jonathan Huberdeau is a veteran left wing that had spent all 10 years of his career in Florida. He led the entire league with 85 assists last season.

MacKenzie Weegar is a defenseman that has been in the league for six seasons. He played in 80 games and scored eight goals with 36 assists a year ago. Cole Schwindt is a right wing that is coming off a rookie season that saw him suit up for three games for the Panthers. The Flames sent out a proven talent and were able to get back a mix of veterans and youth assets that should make this one an profitable trade for both sides.