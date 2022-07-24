2022 Advanced Stats for Mountain West Conference Football

The Mountain West Conference is inching towards the 2022 season and the usual suspects are projected to be residing at the top of the league. Certain elements like returning production and SP+ suggests that it will ultimately be a two-team race for the conference crown, but there’s room for others to sneak up and grab the mantle themselves.

Below, we’ll look at a handful of advanced stats for the Mountain West ahead of the 2022 season.

SP+ rankings

The two teams standing over the rest of the Mountain West from an SP+ standpoint are Fresno State at No. 37 and Boise State at No. 43. Once again under the guidance of Jeff Tedford, the Bulldogs are projected to have a top 30 offense led by quarterback Jake Haener. Meanwhile, the Broncos have the 14th ranked defense heading into the season and have seven super seniors returning to that side of the ball.

Air Force and San Diego State are the only other teams in the MWC to crack the top 75 while Utah State and Colorado State enter the season in the 80’s.

2022 Mountain West Conference SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ 64 Air Force 27.9 (69) 25.6 (61) 43 Boise St 27.1 (72) 18.9 (14) 87 Colorado St 18.9 (118) 24.0 (50) 37 Fresno St 34.7 (27) 24.9 (58) 121 Hawaii 20.5 (107) 37.4 (122) 117 Nevada 18.4 (121) 32.6 (103) 124 New Mexico 8.6 (131) 27.8 (74) 68 SDSU 19.2 (117) 17.7 (12) 83 SJSU 21.3 (101) 25.0 (59) 110 UNLV 19.7 (114) 30.9 (94) 92 Utah St 27.0 (73) 33.4 (107) 104 Wyoming 18.7 (119) 28.6 (78)

Returning production

Fresno State and Boise State will also have an advantage in regards to returning production as both schools check in with over 70%. Haener is the biggest name returning for the Bulldogs while the Broncos also have a returning senior quarterback in Hank Bachmeier.

A team that could stand to benefit from its returning production is UNLV, who enters the season at 76%. The Runnin’ Rebels have gone 2-16 in two years under Marcus Arroyo and are primed to take a step forward this season.

2022 Mountain West Returning Talent Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Air Force 65% 68 70% 48 59% 80 6 93.75% 69.61% 6 13 13 Boise State 73% 29 65% 65 85% 7 7 98.29% 66.10% 7 12 0 Colorado State 58% 91 41% 123 67% 50 2 1.51% 39.88% 4 12 0 Fresno State 78% 16 81% 16 71% 34 6 100.00% 74.09% 7 0 13 Hawai'i 28% 130 35% 126 16% 131 4 24.73% 60.28% 1 13 13 Nevada 28% 131 27% 131 35% 130 2 15.43% 34.88% 3 13 0 New Mexico 59% 88 44% 118 70% 39 3 34.06% 29.43% 7 0 12 San Diego State 55% 103 44% 117 61% 73 3 43.99% 40.02% 7 0 0 San Jose State 66% 60 65% 64 76% 20 4 67.15% 47.04% 8 0 0 UNLV 76% 18 63% 70 74% 27 6 80.53% 70.89% 7 12 12 Utah State 49% 119 61% 74 53% 104 8 91.49% 81.18% 5 14 14 Wyoming 35% 129 30% 128 37% 129 4 14.66% 40.82% 2 13 13

Positional talent data

Boise State boasts the top roster in the conference heading into the season and San Diego State sits right behind them at 76. The Aztecs are projected to have the most talented offense and that’s buoyed by the talent they have at the skill positions.

Once again, the Broncos’ strength will be with their defense as they have the best individual units across that side of the football.

2022 Mountain West Overall Talent Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Air Force 131 76.59 127 81.76 109.83 Boise State 72 83.46 69 84.87 62.33 Colorado State 91 81.4 81 83.98 86.50 Fresno State 85 82.19 68 84.01 86.33 Hawai'i 123 80.34 123 82.05 111.83 Nevada 103 80.7 122 82.96 99.67 New Mexico 120 79.74 114 80.27 112.83 San Diego State 76 83.09 79 84.56 82.33 San Jose State 111 80.8 83 83.67 107.00 UNLV 83 82.5 101 83.84 94.33 Utah State 94 81.43 85 83.04 107.00 Wyoming 117 79.39 106 81.68 109.00

Latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Mountain West Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Air Force Over 8.5 -110 Under 8.5 -110 Boise State Over 9 -135 Under 9 +115 Colorado State Over 5.5 -145 Under 5.5 +125 Fresno State Over 8.5 -125 Under 8.5 +105 Hawaii Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -125 Nevada Over 5 +100 Under 5 -120 New Mexico Over 2.5 +120 Under 2.5 -140 San Diego State Over 7.5 -120 Under 7.5 +100 San Jose State Over 6.5 +125 Under 6.5 -145 UNLV Over 4.5 +110 Under 4.5 -130 Utah State Over 7 +100 Under 7 -120 Wyoming Over 5 +105 Under 5 -125

Returning production and positional talent data compiled by Seth Varnadore. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube at Varnadore Films where he does game film breakdowns of teams all over college football.

SP+ data compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.