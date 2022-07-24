Tour de France results: Who won Stage 21, who leads overall standings

Jasper Philipsen picked up his second stage win of the 2022 Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, as what has been a dramatic run to the yellow jersey comes to a close.

Jonas Vingegaard might have launched a revolution in Danish cycling, and Tadej Pogacar’s dynasty takes at least a bit of a falter as the two-time defending champion finishes second. Pogacar can still comfort himself with the white jersey as the best young rider under 25, while Wout van Aert wins the green jersey for the points race. Expect van Aert to potentially be competing with his own team for yellow sometime soon.

Vingegaard is also the King of the Mountains following his coming-out party in this year’s Tour.

Stage 21 top finishers