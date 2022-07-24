F1 results: Max Verstappen wins 2022 French Grand Prix

10:35 a.m. ET: Max Verstappen takes home the win at the 2022 French Grand Prix and adds 25 points to his season total to further extend his lead in the F1 Championship standings. Lewis Hamilton finishes second, with George Russell in third.

10:30 a.m. ET: George Russell overtakes Sergio Perez for third place! They’re in lap 52 of 53 — it’s gonna be a close one!!

Zhou Guanyu has retired from the race.

10:25 a.m ET: Sainz has worked his way back to fifth but sits +20.510 behind George Russell in fourth. The real battle to watch at this point is Perez and Russell, who have remained neck and neck for third. Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen have both retired from the race.

10:15 a.m. ET: Sainz overtook Perez! Oddly enough, the Ferrari had been calling for a pit stop, which he takes, just after gaining the lead over Perez for third place.

10:10 a.m. ET: We’re in lap 39, as Max Verstappen continues to hold the lead, followed by Lewis Hamilton in second (+8.270) and Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in a close battle for third, at +12.377 and +12.406 respectively. Sainz received a five-second penalty earlier in the race for an unsafe release.

9:50 a.m. ET update: Charles Leclerc, who started from the pole position this morning, crashed and is out of the race for the day. Max Verstappen has a 4.276 lead over Lewis Hamilton in second. Yuki Tsunoda retired from the race after his vehicle condition worsened following a collision with Esteban Ocon in the first lap.

Fomula 1 is live in France this morning at the Circuit Paul Ricard for the 2022 French Grand Prix. This is one of the oldest motorsport races in the world and is considered the first ever Grand Prix. The race wasn’t held from 2009 to 2017, but when it returned in 2018, it was won by Lewis Hamilton. He won in 2019, and the race wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and Max Verstappen won last year.

Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have the best odds to win installed at +125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re followed by Lewis Hamilton (+850), George Russell (+1300) and Sergio Perez (+1700) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 French Grand Prix.

The race gets underway at approximately 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. We’ll be providing updates throughout the race and will drop in the winner once the race wraps sometime around 11:30 a.m. ET.