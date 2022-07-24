 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where is the next F1 race?

We take a look at the location for the next event on the F1 schedule.

By TeddyRicketson
Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A522 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 22, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

We are coming off the 2022 French Grand Prix where Max Verstappen picked up his seventh win of the season. The drivers won’t have too much of a break as the next Grand Prix is right around the corner. Formula One will head to Mogyorod, Hungary for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 31.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring Circuit, which has hosted the race since 1986. The circuit has been using its current format since 2003. It is a 4.381 km (2.722-mile) circuit that has a total of 14 turns. The drivers will make 70 laps around the track. Hamilton has been great at this track. He has won this race eight times, which is double the next most by a driver.

In 2021, it was Esteban Ocon that got the win. He won the race in 2:04:43.199 ahead of Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Ocon could use another win at the Hungarian Grand Prix this year as he sits outside the top five in the Formula One standings.

