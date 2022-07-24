When is the next F1 event after the French Grand Prix?

We are coming off the 2022 French Grand Prix where Max Verstappen picked up the win. He won the race with a 10.587 second lead over second-place Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in third (+16.495). The drivers won’t have too much of a break as the next Grand Prix is right around the corner. Formula One will head to Mogyorod, Hungary for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 31.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring circuit, which has hosted the race since 1986. The circuit has been using its current format since 2003. It is a 4.381 km (2.722-mile) circuit that has a total of 14 turns. The drivers will make 70 laps around the track. Lewis Hamilton has been great at this track. He has won at this race eight times which is double the next most by a driver.

In 2021, it was Esteban Ocon that got the win. He won the race in 2:04:43.199 ahead of Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Ocon could use another win at the Hungarian Grand Prix this year as he sits outside the top five in the Formula 1 standings.