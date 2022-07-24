What time is the 2022 Fan Appreciation 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 24 with the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is moving back to its 160-lap format. It had been reduced down to 140 laps, but that change only lasted two years.

The full-length race usually lasts just at or under three hours. Denny Hamlin won the race in both 2019 and 2020. Kyle Busch has won the race the last three times that it was 160 laps, including 2017, 2018 and he won the shortened race in 2021.

Busch heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the race installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson (+800), Hamlin (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag for the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400.