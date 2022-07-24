How to watch NASCAR’s Fan Appreciation 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend’s Cup Series race. The Pocono Raceway will host the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation on Sunday, July 24. The race is returning to its 400-mile format, so there will be 160 laps run this year. Kyle Busch has won this race in three of the last five years and is looking to continue his dominance. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.
2022 Fan Appreciation 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5
|Chris Buescher
|17
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|8
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|10
|Kurt Busch
|45
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|12
|Aric Almirola
|10
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Joey Logano
|22
|15
|Austin Dillon
|3
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|17
|Alex Bowman
|48
|18
|William Byron
|24
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|20
|Austin Cindric
|2
|21
|Ross Chastain
|1
|22
|Noah Gragson
|16
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|24
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|27
|Ty Dillon
|42
|28
|Harrison Burton
|21
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|30
|Justin Haley
|31
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|32
|Cole Custer
|41
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|34
|Erik Jones
|43
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Cody Ware
|51