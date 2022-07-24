How to watch NASCAR’s Fan Appreciation 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend’s Cup Series race. The Pocono Raceway will host the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation on Sunday, July 24. The race is returning to its 400-mile format, so there will be 160 laps run this year. Kyle Busch has won this race in three of the last five years and is looking to continue his dominance. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

2022 Fan Appreciation 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USA Network

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.