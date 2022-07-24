 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Fan Appreciation 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 DeWalt Toyota, Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend’s Cup Series race. The Pocono Raceway will host the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation on Sunday, July 24. The race is returning to its 400-mile format, so there will be 160 laps run this year. Kyle Busch has won this race in three of the last five years and is looking to continue his dominance. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

2022 Fan Appreciation 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Kyle Busch 18
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Bubba Wallace 23
8 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
9 Daniel Suarez 99
10 Kurt Busch 45
11 Christopher Bell 20
12 Aric Almirola 10
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Logano 22
15 Austin Dillon 3
16 Tyler Reddick 8
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 William Byron 24
19 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Noah Gragson 16
23 Corey LaJoie 7
24 Kevin Harvick 4
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Brad Keselowski 6
27 Ty Dillon 42
28 Harrison Burton 21
29 Todd Gilliland 38
30 Justin Haley 31
31 Josh Bilicki 77
32 Cole Custer 41
33 J.J. Yeley 15
34 Erik Jones 43
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Cody Ware 51

