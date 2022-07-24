 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 3M Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 3M Open tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, MN. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scott Piercy of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green while holding one of his shoes during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 23, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 3M Open, and 43-year-old Scott Piercy is just 18 holes from his fifth PGA TOUR victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

It couldn’t come at a better time for the former San Diego State Aztec, as he’s currently ranked 138th in the FedEx Cup rankings. A win at TPC would ensure not only a spot in the Playoffs, but a full PGA TOUR exemption through the end of the 2024 season as well as berths in The Masters and PGA Championship next season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Piercy is -140 to take home the trophy while being -18 on the course after three rounds. Tony Finau the second choice on the odds board at +500, and the -14 Emiliano Grillo is +550 to take home the trophy.

The final round will have PGA TOUR Live cover every shot beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel taking over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for broadcast television. CBS over-the-air television takes over from 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ET, with Paramount+ providing the simulcast coverage for those watching online.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday.

2022 3M Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:35 PM Scott Piercy Emiliano Grillo Doug Ghim
12:24 PM Tony Finau Tom Hoge Greyson Sigg
12:13 PM Sungjae Im Andrew Putnam Jared Wolfe
12:02 PM Chesson Hadley J.T. Poston Lee Hodges
11:51 AM Stewart Cink Adam Long Callum Tarren
11:40 AM James Hahn Danny Willett Brice Garnett
11:22 AM Peter Malnati Robert Streb Cameron Percy
11:11 AM Wyndham Clark Scott Brown Michael Gligic
11:00 AM Joohyung Kim Rick Lamb David Lingmerth
10:49 AM Paul Barjon Chase Seiffert Cam Davis
10:38 AM Seung-Yul Noh Michael Thompson Kelly Kraft
10:27 AM Hank Lebioda Scott Gutschewski Austin Smotherman
10:09 AM Roger Sloan George McNeill Patton Kizzire
9:58 AM Tyler Duncan Camilo Villegas Hayden Buckley
9:47 AM Aaron Baddeley Ryan Brehm Ricky Barnes
9:36 AM Bo Hoag Ryan Palmer Maverick McNealy
9:25 AM Cameron Champ Jonathan Byrd Jim Knous
9:14 AM Troy Merritt Satoshi Kodaira Matt Wallace
8:56 AM Grayson Murray Andrew Novak Dawie van der Walt
8:45 AM Chris Gotterup Rickie Fowler Paul Goydos
8:34 AM David Skinns C.T. Pan Adam Schenk
8:23 AM Chez Reavie Kevin Chappell Nick Hardy
8:12 AM Brendon Todd Bo Van Pelt Matthew NeSmith
8:01 AM Jason Day J.J. Henry Adam Hadwin
7:50 AM Greg Chalmers Matthias Schwab Jonas Blixt

