Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 3M Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 3M Open, and 43-year-old Scott Piercy is just 18 holes from his fifth PGA TOUR victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

It couldn’t come at a better time for the former San Diego State Aztec, as he’s currently ranked 138th in the FedEx Cup rankings. A win at TPC would ensure not only a spot in the Playoffs, but a full PGA TOUR exemption through the end of the 2024 season as well as berths in The Masters and PGA Championship next season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Piercy is -140 to take home the trophy while being -18 on the course after three rounds. Tony Finau the second choice on the odds board at +500, and the -14 Emiliano Grillo is +550 to take home the trophy.

The final round will have PGA TOUR Live cover every shot beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel taking over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for broadcast television. CBS over-the-air television takes over from 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ET, with Paramount+ providing the simulcast coverage for those watching online.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday.