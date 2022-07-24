Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 3M Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 3M Open, and 43-year-old Scott Piercy is just 18 holes from his fifth PGA TOUR victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
It couldn’t come at a better time for the former San Diego State Aztec, as he’s currently ranked 138th in the FedEx Cup rankings. A win at TPC would ensure not only a spot in the Playoffs, but a full PGA TOUR exemption through the end of the 2024 season as well as berths in The Masters and PGA Championship next season.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Piercy is -140 to take home the trophy while being -18 on the course after three rounds. Tony Finau the second choice on the odds board at +500, and the -14 Emiliano Grillo is +550 to take home the trophy.
The final round will have PGA TOUR Live cover every shot beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel taking over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for broadcast television. CBS over-the-air television takes over from 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ET, with Paramount+ providing the simulcast coverage for those watching online.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday.
2022 3M Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:35 PM
|Scott Piercy
|Emiliano Grillo
|Doug Ghim
|12:24 PM
|Tony Finau
|Tom Hoge
|Greyson Sigg
|12:13 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Andrew Putnam
|Jared Wolfe
|12:02 PM
|Chesson Hadley
|J.T. Poston
|Lee Hodges
|11:51 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Adam Long
|Callum Tarren
|11:40 AM
|James Hahn
|Danny Willett
|Brice Garnett
|11:22 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Robert Streb
|Cameron Percy
|11:11 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|Scott Brown
|Michael Gligic
|11:00 AM
|Joohyung Kim
|Rick Lamb
|David Lingmerth
|10:49 AM
|Paul Barjon
|Chase Seiffert
|Cam Davis
|10:38 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Michael Thompson
|Kelly Kraft
|10:27 AM
|Hank Lebioda
|Scott Gutschewski
|Austin Smotherman
|10:09 AM
|Roger Sloan
|George McNeill
|Patton Kizzire
|9:58 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Camilo Villegas
|Hayden Buckley
|9:47 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ryan Brehm
|Ricky Barnes
|9:36 AM
|Bo Hoag
|Ryan Palmer
|Maverick McNealy
|9:25 AM
|Cameron Champ
|Jonathan Byrd
|Jim Knous
|9:14 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Matt Wallace
|8:56 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Andrew Novak
|Dawie van der Walt
|8:45 AM
|Chris Gotterup
|Rickie Fowler
|Paul Goydos
|8:34 AM
|David Skinns
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Schenk
|8:23 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Kevin Chappell
|Nick Hardy
|8:12 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Bo Van Pelt
|Matthew NeSmith
|8:01 AM
|Jason Day
|J.J. Henry
|Adam Hadwin
|7:50 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|Matthias Schwab
|Jonas Blixt