How much will the winner of the 3M Open receive in 2022

We look at the purse and winners share for the 3M Open, taking place in Blaine, Minnesota in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 23, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 3M Open is a great opportunity for players on the bubble for the FedEx Cup Playoffs to gain some valuable points ahead of the end season. After this tournament from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, there’s just two more weeks for players to add to their points total to make the Top 125 and retain their PGA TOUR cards for next season.

Every player that reaches the Playoffs will be fully exempt next season, and those from the 126-150 range will also have conditional status. For the golfers that fall short, spots on the points list from 126-200 will have the opportunity to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs with the top 75 on that circuit, and gain one of the 25 cards available that way as well.

For the 3M Open, there is a total of a $7.5 million prize pool available to all players that make the cut. This isn’t a cross-field event, so the winner will be exempt for The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023. There’s also a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, which relieves the winner from any pressure about the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the rest of this season and two more following.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 3M Open:

2022 3M Open Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $1,350,000
2nd $817,500
3rd $456,750
4th $367,500
5th $307,500
6th $271,875
7th $253,125
8th $234,375
9th $219,375
10th $204,375
11th $189,375
12th $174,375
13th $159,375
14th $144,375
15th $136,875
16th $129,375
17th $121,875
18th $114,375
19th $106,875
20th $99,375
21st $91,875
22nd $84,375
23rd $78,375
24th $72,375
25th $66,375
26th $60,375
27th $58,125
28th $55,875
29th $53,625
30th $51,375
31st $49,125
32nd $46,875
33rd $44,625
34th $42,750
35th $40,875
36th $39,000
37th $37,125
38th $35,625
39th $34,125
40th $32,625
41st $31,125
42nd $29,625
43rd $28,125
44th $26,625
45th $25,125
46th $23,625
47th $22,125
48th $20,925
49th $19,875
50th $19,275
51st $18,825
52nd $18,375
53rd $18,075
54th $17,775
55th $17,625
56th $17,475
57th $17,325
58th $17,175
59th $17,025
60th $16,875
61st $16,725
62nd $16,575
63rd $16,425
64th $16,275
65th $16,125

