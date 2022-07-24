How much will the winner of the 3M Open receive in 2022

The 3M Open is a great opportunity for players on the bubble for the FedEx Cup Playoffs to gain some valuable points ahead of the end season. After this tournament from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, there’s just two more weeks for players to add to their points total to make the Top 125 and retain their PGA TOUR cards for next season.

Every player that reaches the Playoffs will be fully exempt next season, and those from the 126-150 range will also have conditional status. For the golfers that fall short, spots on the points list from 126-200 will have the opportunity to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs with the top 75 on that circuit, and gain one of the 25 cards available that way as well.

For the 3M Open, there is a total of a $7.5 million prize pool available to all players that make the cut. This isn’t a cross-field event, so the winner will be exempt for The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023. There’s also a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, which relieves the winner from any pressure about the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the rest of this season and two more following.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 3M Open: