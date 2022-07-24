Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, July 24

A few teams will be looking to make Sunday statements in MLB today. Can the Blue Jays sweep the Red Sox at Fenway — and possibly move Boston closer to being sellers at the trade deadline? Can the Astros sweep the Mariners in Seattle in another effort to show that they are the best team in the American League? Can the Dodgers win their eighth consecutive game with a sweep of the Giants? With a Yankees loss and a Dodgers win today, L.A. would own the best record in baseball.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, July 24

Astros moneyline vs. Mariners (-125)

The Mariners will send Robbie Ray to the mound today and although he has been one of the best starters in MLB over the past six weeks, the Astros just look like a machine right now. They are 18-4 this month and have allowed only 21 runs in their past eight games. And their starting pitcher today, Framber Valdez, has thrown 15 straight quality starts. Expect Houston to keep rolling.

Blue Jays-Red Sox under 10.5 runs (-115)

It’s the biggest total on the board and understandably so. These are two of the top three scoring offenses in the AL. Boston rookie Brayan Bello has allowed nine runs over eight innings in his first two MLB starts, so Toronto should have no problem scoring in bunches today. But the reason to take the under here is in the other dugout. The Red Sox lineup is missing Trevor Story, J.D. Martinez, and now Rafael Devers after he went on the injured list Saturday. Plus, Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling has a 2.14 ERA over his past eight starts. The Red Sox’s injury-marred lineup probably won’t do enough to help the over hit.

Dodgers -1.5 run line vs. Giants (-105)

LA has won seven games in a row and only one of them had a margin of victory fewer than two runs. The Giants just don’t have enough juice in their lineup to keep up with the Dodgers and San Francisco will likely be quieted today by Clayton Kershaw, who has allowed one lone run over 22.2 innings this month. Giants starter Alex Cobb has done a nice job this year but at some point, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and company are going to break through. It’s inevitable for the National League’s version of Thanos.

Mets over 3.5 runs vs. Padres (-140)

There’s a stellar matchup on Sunday Night Baseball tonight as Joe Musgrove and the Padres face Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Musgrove was one of the NL’s best starters through most of the season’s first half, but he has been roughed up a few times recently. That includes five runs allowed over five innings in his most recent start. He has a 4.50 ERA over his past five outings. The Mets have scored just two runs over the first two games of this series, but the seventh-best scoring offense in the majors won’t stay down for long.

