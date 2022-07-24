MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, July 24

The packed MLB slate continues for Sunday, July 24 with a total of 15 games on the schedule. The Houston Astros continue their divisional series with the Seattle Mariners while the San Diego Padres will look to complete the sweep in their series finale with the New York Mets. Expect a tremendous offensive display between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, which has the highest run total set at 10.5.

Here’s a look at the top DraftKings DFS targets and value plays for Sunday’s games.

Top Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, MIA vs. PIT ($10,000) — Alcantara’s numbers have been elite this season and he holds a 1.76 ERA heading into Sunday’s matchup. His price tag is expensive, but you can make the case it’s warranted given he’s facing a Pirates offense that has a .291 wOPA against righties with the third-highest strikeout rate in baseball (25.1%).

Dylan Cease, CWS vs. CLE ($9,600) — Cease’s numbers speak for themselves with a 2.15 ERA and 150 strikeouts so far this season. The matchup with the Guardians is less than ideal, but the last time Cease faced Cleveland he struck out nine batters over 5.2 innings. He’s proven he can hold his own against a team that can put the bat on the ball.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,100) — Judge is playing his way into a major payday at the right time and has gone 6-for-9 with two homers and six RBIs through the first two games of this series with the Orioles. The price tag justifies the production and bet on him having another efficient day at the plate in the series finale.

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. ATL ($6,000) — Ohtani continues to be a lone bright spot in what has been yet again another forgettable season for the Angels. Los Angeles was thoroughly outplayed in Saturday’s 7-2 loss but Ohtani hit a solo home run in the effort. You may not be able to place your faith in the Angels, but you can do so with Ohtani at the plate.

Value Pitcher

Sonny Gray, MIN vs. DET ($7,100) — Gray had a fantastic start to the season only to walk into the All-Star break with two poor back-to-back outings. I like his chances coming off the extended rest and he has a favorable matchup against the Tigers, who rank last in wOBA against right-handed pitchers. Detroit also has a healthy strikeout rate of 24.2%.

Value Hitter

Austin Riley, ATL vs. LAA ($5,800) — Riley is taking a 15-game hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale with the Angels and he’s batting .435 (27-for-62) over that time span. He has eight homers, 15 RBIs, 14 runs scored, and five doubles during that streak, while going 5-for-8 in the first two games against Los Angeles. Look for him to keep the rhythm going on Sunday.