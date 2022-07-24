Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, July 24

Looking for some possibly profitable player props? You can’t go wrong by betting on a red-hot Dodgers star, which is where we’ll start this article. We will also discuss the fortunes of Major League Baseball’s best workhorse, and a hitter who has had tremendous success against a Cy Young Award winner.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 24

Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Freeman is 0-for-6 in his career against scheduled Giants starter Alex Cobb. Yeah, don’t care. There is no hotter hitter on the planet right now than Freeman. Look at what he’s done over his past nine games: a .606/.650/1.212 slash line with 10 extra-base hits. Freeman seems to have these multi-week stretches every year where he looks like the best player in the game. We’re in the middle of such a stretch right now. Ride it, especially since you’re getting plus money here.

Sandy Alcantara over 20.5 outs recorded (-140)

Speaking of betting on streaks to continue, Alcantara has pitched at least seven innings in 13 consecutive starts. He shouldn’t have much trouble reaching seven innings — or 21 outs — today as he takes on a Pirates team that has the lowest OPS (.658) in the National League.

Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits (+125)

When poring over Sunday’s batter-pitcher matchups, Altuve’s duel against Mariners ace Robbie Ray stands out. Altuve is 9-for-17 in his career against the lefty, including 3-for-3 this year. Altuve is already swinging a pretty hot bat as he’s hitting .318 in 18 games this month. He should up that average today.

