Pick on the Total for Sunday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game

The Boston Red Sox remain without a series win against an American League East foe with losing the first two games of their set with the Toronto Blue Jays and will turn to a rookie to salvage the final game of their home series.

Toronto Blue Jays (-145, 11) vs Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello will make his third career start for Boston, having allowed nine runs across eight innings in his first two starts, both of which were against the Tampa Bay Rays.

At the minor league level, Bello had a 2.35 ERA across 16 appearances with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 10-4 record, which should lead to success long term at the MLB level.

The Blue Jays counter with Ross Stripling, a former All Star starter while he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who seems to have found his old form with a 2.11 ERA in his last 11 pitching appearances with just 1.4 walks per nine innings and an opponents batting average of .218.

The Red Sox lineup is currently injury riddled and it showed with just one run in their loss on Saturday with Rafael Devers, the team’s leader in home runs, and JD Martinez, who has a batting average above .300, both out of the fold.

With the Red Sox dealing with injuries and Toronto’s bullpen ninth in the leagues in bullpen ERA the past 30 days, the conclusion of this series will be the opposite of how it started, with a low scoring affair.

The Play: Blue Jays vs Red Sox Under 11

