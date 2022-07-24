Why are Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson not in Yankees lineup Sunday vs. the Orioles?

The New York Yankees will be without Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, although it doesn’t appear either player is dealing with an injury. The Yankees have typically used Sunday to give veterans a rest day here and there, so it appears that is the case for Stanton and Donaldson today.

New York has moved some things around in the lineup to account for these absences, with Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo coming into the outfield while Aaron Judge heads to the DH spot. DJ LeMahieu is taking over at third base.

Stanton has been cold over the last four games, failing to register a single hit. That’s likely why Aaron Boone has given him today off. Donaldson hasn’t been quite as bad, but he’s only hitting .207 over the last nine contests.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are moneyline favorites Sunday at -180 while the Orioles are priced at +155.