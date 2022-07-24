Updated F1 Championship standings after French Grand Prix

The 2022 French Grand Prix is in the rear-view mirror as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed yet another victory. It was his second consecutive win at the Circuit Paul Ricard, finishing over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (+10.587) and George Russell (+16.495). It was an unlucky day for Charles Leclerc, who entered Sunday’s race with the pole position after he was forced to retire after his vehicle

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen holds a significant lead in the 2022 F1 standings with 233 points, having claimed seven wins this season. Leclerc sits in second place with 170 points and is undoubtedly heartbroken at the lost opportunity to gain some ground on Verstappen.

Following the race, Verstappen’s odds to win the championship are at -700 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Leclerc at +450 and Hamilton at +1600. The odds for those remaining in the field increase dramatically from there, with George Russell at +5000 to win with the fourth-best odds. There are ten races left on the docket before they’ll crown the 2022 F1 champion.