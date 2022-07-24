 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated F1 Championship standings after French Grand Prix

We take a look at the updated F1 standings after the French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

F1 Grand Prix of France Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 2022 French Grand Prix is in the rear-view mirror as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed yet another victory. It was his second consecutive win at the Circuit Paul Ricard, finishing over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (+10.587) and George Russell (+16.495). It was an unlucky day for Charles Leclerc, who entered Sunday’s race with the pole position after he was forced to retire after his vehicle

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen holds a significant lead in the 2022 F1 standings with 233 points, having claimed seven wins this season. Leclerc sits in second place with 170 points and is undoubtedly heartbroken at the lost opportunity to gain some ground on Verstappen.

Following the race, Verstappen’s odds to win the championship are at -700 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Leclerc at +450 and Hamilton at +1600. The odds for those remaining in the field increase dramatically from there, with George Russell at +5000 to win with the fourth-best odds. There are ten races left on the docket before they’ll crown the 2022 F1 champion.

2022 F1 Championship Standings after French Grand Prix

Rank Driver Team Points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 233
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 170
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 163
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 144
5 George Russell Mercedes 143
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 127
7 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 70
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 56
9 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 37
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 22
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 19
13 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 16
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 15
15 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 12
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 11
17 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4
19 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 3
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 0
21 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

