Report: Cardinals considered frontrunners for Nationals OF Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are being considered the frontrunners for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto as the MLB trade deadline nears, according to a report from Jon Heyman. Executives believe the Cardinals are in prime position to land Soto due to the team’s strong farm system and bevy of young players to include in a deal. The Nationals have set a high asking price for Soto, desiring the full haul for a star of his caliber.

Rivals think Cardinals have a real shot if Juan Soto is dealt due to stash of young position players. With @Joelsherman1 https://t.co/09oSlAMRjN — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2022

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer with the team, leading to trade speculation. The Cardinals are competing with the likes of the Mets, Yankees, Mariners, Dodgers, Padres and several other contenders. A trio fo Soto, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt would certainly elevate St. Louis into the upper echelon of contenders, although they’d likely still be behind the Dodgers in the NL.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +4000 to win the World Series.