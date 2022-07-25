 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational CITY, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 2nd hole during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There will be plenty to discuss both on and away from the course as the LIV Golf Bedminster event gets underway in suburban New York from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. The Trump Bedminster course being used this week was originally scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but was relocated due to President Trump’s ties to the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

After his Top 10 performance at The Open Championship, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to take down the 48-man field with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second choice on the board is Talor Gooch at +1000, then the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen at +1200.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which begins Friday, July 29 from Trump Bedminster in Somerset County, New Jersey.

LIV Golf Bedminster Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +500 +100 -220
Talor Gooch +1000 +190 -115
Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +250 +110
Abraham Ancer +1200 +230 -105
Louis Oosthuizen +1200 +230 -105
Brooks Koepka +1800 +275 +120
Patrick Reed +1800 +275 +120
Kevin Na +1800 +275 +120
Sergio Garcia +2000 +300 +140
Branden Grace +2000 +300 +140
Paul Casey +2000 +300 +170
Jason Kokrak +2200 +300 +170
Charles Howell +2500 +350 +180
Carlos Ortiz +3000 +450 +190
Bernd Wiesberger +3500 +500 +200
Pat Perez +3500 +500 +200
Matthew Wolff +3500 +500 +200
Sam Horsfield +4000 +600 +260
Ian Poulter +4000 +600 +260
Matt Jones +4500 +600 +300
Charl Schwartzel +4500 +600 +300
Lee Westwood +4500 +600 +300
Hennie du Plessis +4500 +600 +300
Justin Harding +5000 +700 +300
Henrik Stenson +6500 +900 +330
Peter Uihlein +6500 +900 +330
Laurie Canter +6500 +900 +330
Graeme McDowell +7000 +900 +350
Martin Kaymer +8000 +1100 +400
Richard Bland +8000 +1100 +400
Jinchiro Kozuma +8000 +1100 +400
Scott Vincent +8000 +1100 +400
Yuki Inamori +10000 +1200 +450
Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000 +1200 +450
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000 +1200 +450
Shaun Norris +10000 +1200 +450
Hudson Swafford +10000 +1200 +450
Hideto Tanihara +13000 +1400 +500
Phil Mickelson +13000 +1400 +500
Ryosuke Kinoshita +15000 +1600 +600
Phachara Khongwatmai +15000 +1600 +600
Wade Ormsby +15000 +1600 +600
James Piot +15000 +1600 +600
Jediah Morgan +20000 +2200 +700
Travis Smyth +20000 +2200 +700
Chase Koepka +30000 +2800 +1200
Turk Pettit +30000 +2800 +1200
David Puig +70000 +4000 +1800

