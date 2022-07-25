Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster

There will be plenty to discuss both on and away from the course as the LIV Golf Bedminster event gets underway in suburban New York from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. The Trump Bedminster course being used this week was originally scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but was relocated due to President Trump’s ties to the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

After his Top 10 performance at The Open Championship, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to take down the 48-man field with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second choice on the board is Talor Gooch at +1000, then the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen at +1200.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which begins Friday, July 29 from Trump Bedminster in Somerset County, New Jersey.

LIV Golf Bedminster Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Dustin Johnson +500 +100 -220 Talor Gooch +1000 +190 -115 Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +250 +110 Abraham Ancer +1200 +230 -105 Louis Oosthuizen +1200 +230 -105 Brooks Koepka +1800 +275 +120 Patrick Reed +1800 +275 +120 Kevin Na +1800 +275 +120 Sergio Garcia +2000 +300 +140 Branden Grace +2000 +300 +140 Paul Casey +2000 +300 +170 Jason Kokrak +2200 +300 +170 Charles Howell +2500 +350 +180 Carlos Ortiz +3000 +450 +190 Bernd Wiesberger +3500 +500 +200 Pat Perez +3500 +500 +200 Matthew Wolff +3500 +500 +200 Sam Horsfield +4000 +600 +260 Ian Poulter +4000 +600 +260 Matt Jones +4500 +600 +300 Charl Schwartzel +4500 +600 +300 Lee Westwood +4500 +600 +300 Hennie du Plessis +4500 +600 +300 Justin Harding +5000 +700 +300 Henrik Stenson +6500 +900 +330 Peter Uihlein +6500 +900 +330 Laurie Canter +6500 +900 +330 Graeme McDowell +7000 +900 +350 Martin Kaymer +8000 +1100 +400 Richard Bland +8000 +1100 +400 Jinchiro Kozuma +8000 +1100 +400 Scott Vincent +8000 +1100 +400 Yuki Inamori +10000 +1200 +450 Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000 +1200 +450 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000 +1200 +450 Shaun Norris +10000 +1200 +450 Hudson Swafford +10000 +1200 +450 Hideto Tanihara +13000 +1400 +500 Phil Mickelson +13000 +1400 +500 Ryosuke Kinoshita +15000 +1600 +600 Phachara Khongwatmai +15000 +1600 +600 Wade Ormsby +15000 +1600 +600 James Piot +15000 +1600 +600 Jediah Morgan +20000 +2200 +700 Travis Smyth +20000 +2200 +700 Chase Koepka +30000 +2800 +1200 Turk Pettit +30000 +2800 +1200 David Puig +70000 +4000 +1800

