Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster

There will be plenty to discuss both on and away from the course as the LIV Golf Bedminster event gets underway in suburban New York from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. The Trump Bedminster course being used this week was originally scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but was relocated due to President Trump’s ties to the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.
After his Top 10 performance at The Open Championship, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to take down the 48-man field with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second choice on the board is Talor Gooch at +1000, then the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen at +1200.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which begins Friday, July 29 from Trump Bedminster in Somerset County, New Jersey.
LIV Golf Bedminster Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin Johnson
|+500
|+100
|-220
|Talor Gooch
|+1000
|+190
|-115
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1200
|+250
|+110
|Abraham Ancer
|+1200
|+230
|-105
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1200
|+230
|-105
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|+275
|+120
|Patrick Reed
|+1800
|+275
|+120
|Kevin Na
|+1800
|+275
|+120
|Sergio Garcia
|+2000
|+300
|+140
|Branden Grace
|+2000
|+300
|+140
|Paul Casey
|+2000
|+300
|+170
|Jason Kokrak
|+2200
|+300
|+170
|Charles Howell
|+2500
|+350
|+180
|Carlos Ortiz
|+3000
|+450
|+190
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Pat Perez
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Sam Horsfield
|+4000
|+600
|+260
|Ian Poulter
|+4000
|+600
|+260
|Matt Jones
|+4500
|+600
|+300
|Charl Schwartzel
|+4500
|+600
|+300
|Lee Westwood
|+4500
|+600
|+300
|Hennie du Plessis
|+4500
|+600
|+300
|Justin Harding
|+5000
|+700
|+300
|Henrik Stenson
|+6500
|+900
|+330
|Peter Uihlein
|+6500
|+900
|+330
|Laurie Canter
|+6500
|+900
|+330
|Graeme McDowell
|+7000
|+900
|+350
|Martin Kaymer
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Richard Bland
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Jinchiro Kozuma
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Scott Vincent
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Yuki Inamori
|+10000
|+1200
|+450
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+10000
|+1200
|+450
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+10000
|+1200
|+450
|Shaun Norris
|+10000
|+1200
|+450
|Hudson Swafford
|+10000
|+1200
|+450
|Hideto Tanihara
|+13000
|+1400
|+500
|Phil Mickelson
|+13000
|+1400
|+500
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+15000
|+1600
|+600
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+15000
|+1600
|+600
|Wade Ormsby
|+15000
|+1600
|+600
|James Piot
|+15000
|+1600
|+600
|Jediah Morgan
|+20000
|+2200
|+700
|Travis Smyth
|+20000
|+2200
|+700
|Chase Koepka
|+30000
|+2800
|+1200
|Turk Pettit
|+30000
|+2800
|+1200
|David Puig
|+70000
|+4000
|+1800
