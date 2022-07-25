2022 Advanced Stats for Pac-12 Football

The Pac-12’s days under its current alignment are numbered with the imminent departures of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten in 2024. Questions loom over west coast league about its future without its two Los Angeles based programs and those questions will persist until more change in the college football universe happens. In the meantime, actual football will be played in a short amount of time as the conference kicks off what could be a very tense season.

Below, we’ll look at a handful of advanced stats for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 season.

SP+ rankings

Reigning Pac-12 champion Utah enters the season ranked No. 13 in SP+ projection, good for the top spot in the entire league. The Utes are known for their physicality on the defensive side of the football but the numbers are suggesting that their 10th ranked offense will be the better of the two units. Quarterback Cameron Rising returns under center as well as dynamic running back Tavion Thomas.

Oregon is the only other Pac-12 team occupying a spot in the top 25 while UCLA and Arizona State hover around the top 40. There are already high expectations for USC in the first year of the Lincoln Riley era and they’ll have to prove themselves when starting the season at 51.

2022 Pac-12 SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ 96 Arizona 22.2 (97) 29.7 (87) 42 Arizona St 30.0 (55) 20.9 (29) 74 California 21.7 (100) 22.2 (39) 100 Colorado 22.6 (94) 30.7 (92) 24 Oregon 36.6 (16) 22.8 (41) 50 Oregon St 34.3 (31) 28.1 (75) 77 Stanford 29.2 (60) 30.2 (90) 41 UCLA 38.1 (8) 28.8 (80) 51 USC 35.4 (24) 29.5 (84) 12 Utah 37.8 (10) 21.1 (31) 69 Wash. St. 25.5 (82) 24.5 (53) 54 Washington 25.8 (79) 20.8 (28)

Returning production

Stanford has experienced a regression over the past few seasons but could make a slight jump based on its returning production for 2022. The Cardinal have the fifth highest returning production percentage in the nation at 83% and that’s especially evident on offense. Quarterback Tanner McKee is back as well as the entire offensive line.

Oregon State and Washington are the only other Pac-12 teams that cross the 70% threshold. The Beavers are looking to take a step up after reaching bowl eligibility last season while Washington is trying to get the train back on the track following the short, but disastrous Jimmy Lake era.

2022 Pac-12 Returning Talent Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Arizona State 57% 93 44% 119 55% 100 3 55.41% 40.08% 4 0 13 Arizona 68% 47 77% 22 68% 47 9 100.00% 64.57% 7 8 12 Cal 53% 110 31% 127 60% 78 3 25.54% 43.82% 4 12 12 Colorado 61% 78 73% 35 54% 101 6 100.00% 57.02% 4 12 0 Oregon 64% 72 59% 78 65% 57 7 46.79% 85.16% 6 14 14 Oregon State 72% 32 74% 29 75% 22 5 92.22% 60.32% 7 13 13 Stanford 83% 5 88% 4 70% 36 10 90.32% 100.00% 5 12 12 UCLA 58% 90 66% 58 50% 112 4 100.00% 54.67% 2 12 0 USC 63% 75 63% 69 56% 94 5 31.65% 74.59% 3 0 0 Utah 67% 49 73% 36 59% 85 6 80.30% 60.57% 4 14 6 Washington 71% 38 76% 25 56% 93 6 99.47% 64.34% 2 12 0 Washington State 50% 117 46% 113 65% 56 4 57.05% 45.74% 5 13 13

Positional talent data

Oregon tops the conference with the eighth ranked roster in the country and that’s certainly something a first-year head coach like Dan Lanning would like to have at his disposal. The Ducks have several of the top ranked units in the league including quarterback, where Auburn transfer Bo Nix will lead the charge.

Lincoln Riley will inherit the second strongest roster in the conference per the data, but it all comes down to what he does with it this fall.

2022 Pac-12 Overall Talent Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Arizona State 49 86.02 54 85.55 37.5 Arizona 61 84.65 26 86.86 54.33 Cal 43 86.13 55 86.48 46.17 Colorado 60 84.63 60 85.1 48.5 Oregon 8 91.21 16 89.52 12.17 Oregon State 50 85.53 71 85.86 67.67 Stanford 24 87.64 27 87.91 27.17 UCLA 23 87.73 29 88.63 28.5 USC 14 89.75 6 90.9 15.67 Utah 40 86.43 36 87.39 34.33 Washington 18 88.39 58 86.52 27.17 Washington State 73 83.73 61 84.66 55.33

Latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Pac-12 Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Arizona Over 2.5 -140 Under 2.5 +120 Arizona State Over 6.5 +120 Under 6.5 -140 California Over 5.5 -120 Under 5.5 +100 Colorado Over 3 -110 Under 3 -110 Oregon Over 8.5 -105 Under 8.5 -115 Oregon State Over 6.5 +115 Under 6.5 -135 Stanford Over 4.5 +120 Under 4.5 -140 UCLA Over 8.5 -105 Under 8.5 -115 USC Over 9.5 -125 Under 9.5 +105 Utah Over 9 -105 Under 9 -115 Washington Over 7.5 -115 Under 7.5 -105 Washington State Over 5.5 +105 Under 5.5 -125

Returning production and positional talent data compiled by Seth Varnadore. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube at Varnadore Films where he does game film breakdowns of teams all over college football.

SP+ data compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.