Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, July 25

The MLB has 12 games scheduled to be played on Monday, July 25 with every matchup taking place at night with plenty of money-making opportunities throughout the evening.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, July 25

Royals Moneyline (-110)

The Los Angeles Angels scored 9 runs in yesterday’s victory, but it has been a major struggle for them in July with a 3-14 record this month. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals are coming off a series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Noah Syndergaard has been just okay in Year 1 with the Angels with a 4.00 ERA heading into start No. 15, and this seems to be a good time to keep betting against the Angels as their slide continues.

Braves -1.5 (-110)

The Atlanta Braves continue to inch closer to the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East following a disappointing start to the season. Atlanta will face a struggling Philadelphia Phillies team that was swept by the Chicago Cubs in their first series out of the gate. The Braves have a sizeable pitching edge with Max Fried entering this matchup with a 2.64 ERA heading into his 20th start of 2022.

Guardians-Red Sox Over 9.5 runs (+100)

Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox features the largest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook, but this over/under is not high enough. Both starting pitchers have ERAs over 4, and both offenses rank inside the top seven in batting average.

Nick Lodolo Under 6.5 strikeouts (-170)

The Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo has exploded onto the scene in terms of strikeouts with an insane 13.0 K/9 through six starts as a rookie. However, he has not been able to get all that deep into starts, throwing fewer than 6 innings in each start.

