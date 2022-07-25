MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, July 25

The MLB will feature 12 games on Monday, July 25, and all but one matchup will be a part of the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the top games of the night will be a contest between the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies as Atlanta continues to chase the New York Mets in the National League East.

Below is a preview of the night’s top pitchers and hitters along with a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Fried, ATL vs. PHI ($10,500) — The Braves starter has been tremendous in 2022 heading into start No. 20 with a 2.64 ERA and 10-3 record. Fried faced the Phillies once this season and allowed 2 runs over 6 innings with 5 strikeouts in May.

Tony Gonsolin, LAD vs. WAS ($10,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher will get a matchup with the fourth-worst offense in terms of runs per game (3.8). Gonsolin has an 11-0 record in 2022 with a 2.02 ERA and allowed 5 runs over 5 innings with 6 K’s in his most recent start prior to the All-Star Game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. OAK ($6,300) — The Houston Astros outfielder leads the league with a .668 slugging percentage and will enter Monday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics with 28 home runs and 65 RBIs with a .307 batting average. Alvarez missed yesterday’s game with a hand injury, so take a look at injury updates prior to setting your lineup.

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. WAS ($6,200) — The Dodgers first baseman has been strong out of the break with a hit in all four games back, including 2 home runs in the weekend series with the San Francisco Giants. Freeman leads the team with a .325 batting average, on-base percentage (.402) and slugging percentage (.545).

Value Pitcher

Glenn Otto, TEX vs. SEA ($6,500) — The Texas Rangers starter could have some value in this spot against a Seattle Mariners lineup that ranks No. 24 in batting average (.235). Otto will enter with a 5.40 ERA, so it will be important to get deep into this matchup, and the Mariners strike out 8.6 times per game.

Value Hitter

Andres Gimenez, CLE vs. BOS ($4,200) — The Cleveland Guardians second baseman should be in position for a solid performance at the plate on Monday night. He has multiple hits in three of four games out of the All-Star Break, increasing his batting average to .304 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. Giminez will get a matchup with Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, who allowed 20 runs over 13.1 innings over his last three starts.