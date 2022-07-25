 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, July 25

We go over some of the top DFS plays and values on DraftKings for Monday’s main slate.

By Erik Buchinger
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB will feature 12 games on Monday, July 25, and all but one matchup will be a part of the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the top games of the night will be a contest between the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies as Atlanta continues to chase the New York Mets in the National League East.

Below is a preview of the night’s top pitchers and hitters along with a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Fried, ATL vs. PHI ($10,500) — The Braves starter has been tremendous in 2022 heading into start No. 20 with a 2.64 ERA and 10-3 record. Fried faced the Phillies once this season and allowed 2 runs over 6 innings with 5 strikeouts in May.

Tony Gonsolin, LAD vs. WAS ($10,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher will get a matchup with the fourth-worst offense in terms of runs per game (3.8). Gonsolin has an 11-0 record in 2022 with a 2.02 ERA and allowed 5 runs over 5 innings with 6 K’s in his most recent start prior to the All-Star Game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. OAK ($6,300) — The Houston Astros outfielder leads the league with a .668 slugging percentage and will enter Monday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics with 28 home runs and 65 RBIs with a .307 batting average. Alvarez missed yesterday’s game with a hand injury, so take a look at injury updates prior to setting your lineup.

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. WAS ($6,200) — The Dodgers first baseman has been strong out of the break with a hit in all four games back, including 2 home runs in the weekend series with the San Francisco Giants. Freeman leads the team with a .325 batting average, on-base percentage (.402) and slugging percentage (.545).

Value Pitcher

Glenn Otto, TEX vs. SEA ($6,500) — The Texas Rangers starter could have some value in this spot against a Seattle Mariners lineup that ranks No. 24 in batting average (.235). Otto will enter with a 5.40 ERA, so it will be important to get deep into this matchup, and the Mariners strike out 8.6 times per game.

Value Hitter

Andres Gimenez, CLE vs. BOS ($4,200) — The Cleveland Guardians second baseman should be in position for a solid performance at the plate on Monday night. He has multiple hits in three of four games out of the All-Star Break, increasing his batting average to .304 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. Giminez will get a matchup with Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, who allowed 20 runs over 13.1 innings over his last three starts.

More From DraftKings Nation