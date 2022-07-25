Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, July 25

The second half of the Major League Baseball season is in full swing and there are 13 games on tap to start the workweek. Because of so much action around the league today there are plenty of opportunities to have fun with player prop bets. There are also a lot of chances to really hit on them, with hot teams like the Dodgers and Guardians taking on struggling clubs like the Nationals and Red Sox.

Here are three player props that we really think have a great shot to hit Monday night. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 25

Aaron Ashby, under 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

Ashby has been solid for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, striking out 83 hitters in 69 innings pitched and boasts a 10.8K/9 this year. Though his role is a bit of a strange one, shifting between a starter and a middle reliever, he doens’t tend to throw a ton of innings at any one time, so he probably won’t make it deep into Monday’s game. Plus, Colorado strikes out at a very low clip, just 7.8 times per game which ranks in the top 10 fewest in baseball.

Freddie Freeman, over 1.5 hits (+160)

The LA Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals tonight and they’re two teams headed in very different directions. Freddie Freeman is hot at the moment too, earning multiple hits in six of his last nine games. Since the All-Star break, the first baseman has two multi-hit games in the first four games back and he has four hits in eight at-bats in his career against Nats starter Paolo Espino.

J.T. Realmuto, over 0.5 home runs (+450)

This is the biggest stretch of the props because Realmuto hasn’t had the power numbers the Phils had been hoping for this season, with just eight home runs to his name in 2022. But the positive thing to note from that is that three of those bombs have come in his last 13 appearances for the club, so he’s starting to find a groove at the plate. He’s also hit Braves projected starter, Max Fried, well in his career. He’s hitting well above .300 all-time against Fried, but what really matters is that three of his 10 total hits against Fried have been home runs.

