Christian McCaffrey injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

For the second straight season Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey spent more time on the injured list than on the field. A year removed from shoulder injury that limited McCaffrey to three games in 2020, the former All-Pro struggled with hamstring and ankle injuries that limited him to seven games in 2021.

Injury suffered: Left hamstring/left ankle

When it happened: Week 3 (September 23); Week 12 (November 28)

McCaffrey was placed on the IR for his hamstring injury and missed five games. His ankle injury forced him to miss the final five games of the season.

Latest news ahead of training camp

McCaffrey will be at full health entering training camp, but don’t expect to see him on the field during preseason.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If healthy, McCaffrey’s usage rate in the running and passing game makes him a top 3 overall pick in a PPR league. But there’s a risk that comes with taking McCaffrey in the first round. In seven games McCaffrey had 121.5 points in PPR scoring, a solid 17.35 points per game despite playing with a below-average quarterback in Sam Darnold. The Darnold-Baker Mayfield QB platoon of 2022 doesn’t inspire hope, but they will check down....a lot and McCaffrey will be there when they do. McCaffrey is a clear RB1 in all formats as long as he’s healthy.