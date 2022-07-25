Chris Godwin injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin found his chemistry with Tom Brady in their second year together. Godwin had a career-high 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He was often Brady’s go-to receiver in between the 20s. Unfortunately Godwin could not finish his banner season after he suffered a major knee injury in a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Chris Godwin’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL/MCL in right knee

When it happened: Week 15 (December 19)

Godwin had season-ending surgery on his right knee. Despite the injury, Tampa Bay signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million in guarantees.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Godwin will continue rehabilitating through training camp and could begin the season on the PUP/reserve list. Reports on his rehab are full of optimism with rumors of Godwin trying to return for Week 1. But the Bucs might be cautious and give their star receiver some extra time to start the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Godwin will be a popular option to stash away given his recent production. Even though Godwin missed the final three games of the 2021, his 98 receptions were still good for 11th in the league. Godwin’s volume outweighs his red-zone production and makes him a much more valuable player in PPR leagues. His 17-game adjusted totals for 2021 season gives Godwin 288.9 fantasy points in a PPR league. If Godwin plays 12 games in 2022, he’s projected to 82 catches, 970 yards and five touchdowns. That’s good enough to be a high-end WR2 in PPR leagues and a solid FLEX in traditional scoring leagues.