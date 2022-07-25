Adam Thielen injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was on pace for a 1,000-yard season in 2021, but an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions in December slowed him down and eventually led to season-ending surgery. Thielen should be healthy entering training camp, but can he be a 1,000-yard receiver?

Adam Thielen’s injury

Injury suffered: Left high-ankle sprain; ankle surgery

When it happened: Week 13 (December 5); reaggravated Week 16 (December 26)

Thielen missed two games in December before returning for Week 16, but he re-injured the ankle and had season-ending surgery the following week.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Thielen is reporting himself as healthy going into this 10th season. He participated in OTAs and told Fox 9 Minneapolis St. Paul that his ankle felt “great”

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If Thielen is healthy he should be WR2 behind Justin Jefferson. The emergence of Jefferson as a top guy in the league and the Vikings’ running game led by Dalvin Cook may limit some of Thielen’s opportunities. He had 199.6 fantasy points last season in a PPR league that would be adjusted to 240.9 had he played a full 17-game season. Averaging those numbers would put Thielen’s 2022 fantasy projection at around 220 points, a top 20-25 wide receiver fantasy option.