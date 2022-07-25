Cordarrelle Patterson injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

One of the great surprises of the 2021 season was the hybrid usage of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons used Patterson as a full-time running back and situational wide receiver during the season with great success. Patterson had 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s injury

Injury suffered: Left ankle sprain

When it happened: Week 10 (November 14);

Patterson’s grade-two ankle sprain forced him to miss Week 11, a 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The Falcons are going to make Patterson the starting running back going into 2022. Not surprisingly Patterson, 31, is going to be limited during the offseason to keep him fresh for another year of high usage during the season. Don’t expect Patterson to see much time during preseason, but when he does see the field, he might be a few pounds heavier to better manage the physical toll of being a running back.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Patterson projects as appealing FLEX play, with potential high value in PPR leagues. He had 234.6 points, averaging 14.7 points per game last season. His receiving numbers tapered off considerably in the second half of 2021. Those numbers could be higher with the Falcons having some uncertainty at the quarterback position and Patterson being used as a reliable check down. He could be great value in the middle rounds.