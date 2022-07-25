Pick on the Total for Monday’s Rays-Orioles game

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays find themselves in the thick of the American League Wild Card hunt and will hook up in Charm City on Monday with both offenses having their issues.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles (-120, 9)

Both teams in the bottom 10 of the league with just over 4.2 runs per game with the Rays also 23rd in the league in home runs per game.

Both squads make up for their pedestrian offense in the bullpen with the Rays ninth in the league in bullpen ERA and the Orioles fourth which each in the top four in innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The Rays send Corey Kluber to the mound, who is issuing just 1.4 walks per nine innings this season and a 3.36 ERA in his last 12 starts with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Austin Voth gets the start for Baltimore, who began the season with the Washington Nationals and has been significantly better with the Orioles, posting a 3.42 ERA and .239 batting average since leaving Washington after having a 10.13 ERA and .386 opponents batting average prior to going to Baltimore.

Both starting pitchers enter Monday’s contest in good recent form and with both offenses leaving something to be desired this season, Mondays series opener sets up for a long night for both offense.

The Play: Rays vs Orioles Under 9

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.