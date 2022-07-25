The NFL launches new streaming service for 2022 season

The National Football League launches a new streaming service called NFL+ today. This isn’t the promised streaming service to replace Sunday Ticket on DirectTV which happens in 2023, but a way to watch preseason games, local regular and postseason games, live primetime and postseason games on mobile phone or tablet, live audio for all games and all NFL library programming.

You can also subscribe to NFL+ Premium, which gives you all the NFL+ content along with full game and condensed game replays and coaches film. Pricing for NFL+ is $4.99/month or $39.99/year and Premium runs $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

This service takes games from what the Yahoo Sports app carried for free last season and for Premium, they are replacing NFL Game Pass. The hope is that it works better than Game Pass, which has always had plenty of problems.

On the surface this service does have plenty of good stuff, and if it works well in practice, could be worth the cash. There is a free 7-day trial, which I’m sure will get a whole bunch of new users in once the preseason starts and people start clamoring for real football.