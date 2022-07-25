Report: Celtics offer package featuring Jaylen Brown to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have offered a package featuring SG Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, per multiple reports. Both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have the details on the latest KD trade rumor. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns have reportedly been the main teams trying to get Durant from the Nets.

This doesn’t make the Celtics frontrunners by any means, per Woj. The other teams listed have included All-Star caliber players in packages for Durant and nothing has come to fruition. Brown, however, is the best player among those teams named in a potential KD deal.

The Raptors have reportedly dangled OG Anunoby/Pascal Siakam packages. The Suns have Deandre Ayton, who signed the biggest offer sheet in NBA history with the Indiana Pacers before it was matched. The Heat have some appealing young assets but ideally would want to keep Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo if KD is acquired.

This doesn’t feel like a move the Celtics NEED to make. Jayson Tatum is a similar player to Durant. Who knows how those two would operate on the same team. The Nets likely would want Brown and plenty more assets. Does mortgaging the future to try and win now with Tatum and Durant make any sense after reaching the NBA Finals?

The Celtics are likely better off hoping the current roster continues to develop and that the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon is enough to get back to the Finals. Still, it will be tough to get through the East with the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Durant doesn’t guarantee a championship and the aftermath could be pretty detrimental to the Celtics’ future.