Jaguars RB James Robinson won’t go on PUP list to start training camp

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson will not go on the PUP list to start training camp, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. This is great news for the Jaguars and Robinson, as Achilles injuries can be tricky and he suffered his in Week 16 of last season. Many believed he would miss the start of the season.

According to DiRocco, the team will limit him in practice until he is cleared to go 100 percent, but they think that happens in mid-August. The Jaguars also get back Travis Etienne, who suffered a Linsfranc injury in training camp last season and was a full-go for OTAs.

For fantasy football, Robinson’s quick recovery does complicate Etienne’s upside, as Robinson is capable of being a three-down back and could again carve out a role as the early down back this season. Etienne’s ADP should take a hit with this news though and he could still be had at value in PPR leagues, where he should excel.