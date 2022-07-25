Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert cleared for training camp

The Miami Dolphins backfield looks to be healthy going into training camp, as Raheem Mostert tweeted out today that he’s been cleared:

GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update…

Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

This is great news, as the last reports we had weren’t optimistic for his return to the start of training camp. Mostert, when healthy, has been one of the best running backs in the league, unfortunately, he’s not healthy all that often.

Since 2020, Mostert has only played in nine games and just one last season. In his six seasons with the 49ers, Mostert rushed 285 times for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 361 yards and three more touchdowns. During that span he’s averaged 5.7 yards per rushing attempt. You can’t get much better than that as far as per touch statistics.

His old offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, is now the head coach in Miami and went out and got Mostert this offseason. He also brought in Chase Edmonds from the Cardinals, who the 49ers played twice a year, and Sony Michel was yet another addition. Those three will compete with Myles Gaskin this training camp for playing time.