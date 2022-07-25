How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 25

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the hollowed grounds of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This will be the final episode of Raw before SummerSlam in Nashville this Saturday and interestingly enough, this is the first Raw since the retirement of Vince McMahon last week. Historically, shows emanating from MSG have always had a special aura about them, so we’ll see what will be in store for us tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main event of tonight’s show will be a big-time six-man tag team clash as the Bloodline goes head-to-head with the Street Profits and Riddle. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in action just five days before his Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and will team with the Usos, who will defend their belts against the Profits in Nashville. Meanwhile, Riddle is gearing up for a one-on-one encounter with Seth Rollins at the big show. We’ll see if all of the aforementioned parties will end the show with a huge brawl tonight.

Just five days ahead of his showdown with The Miz, Logan Paul will be in the building tonight and host an episode of “Impaulsive TV”, his spin on “Miz TV”. The match was made official last week as the former WWE Champion accepted the challenge of the social media influencer. We’ll be sure to get The Miz and Ciampa crashing the festivities tonight.

As they’ve done with other superstars this year, the company will celebrate Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary with the WWE tonight. He’ll be in action as he and Dominik Mysterio will team up to face the Judgement Day. It’s interesting that this match will happen on Raw and not Saturday’s pay-per-view, so we’ll see what comes of it.