Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into July 25

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight as we’re now just five days away from SummerSlam in Nashville.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will prevail in the main event?

We’re in for a banger to close tonight’s episode of Raw as the Bloodline will engage the Street Profits and Riddle in a six-man tag team match to close the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is just a few days away from his Last Man Standing title match against Brock Lesnar while the Usos are set to defend their belts against the Profits with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. Meanwhile, Riddle will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins in a match that could steal the show.

So that leaves the question of who will win tonight’s match and stand tall at the end of the show. There are several explosive elements and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rollins or even Lesnar himself get involved at some point. This should be a good one.

What will we see during “Impaulsive TV”?

Logan Paul is on a collision course with The Miz for a match at SummerSlam as the former WWE Champion accepted Paul’s challenge last week. Tonight, the social media star will grace the MSG crowd with the debut episode of “Impaulsive TV”, a play on Miz’s “Miz TV”.

It’ll be interesting to see what the celeb-turned-part-time wrestler will have to say ahead of his showcase match at Nissan Stadium this weekend. We’ll also be sure to get an appearance from The Miz, who will be accompanied by his new associate Ciampa.

Will Dominik Mysterio turn on his father tonight?

The company is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut with the WWE tonight and he’ll be in action when teaming up with his son Dominik to battle the Judgement Day in tag team action.

That begs the ever-present question of whether Dom will turn on his father. It’s been speculated that the younger Mysterio will betray Rey for months and joining the Judgement Day would be a logical next step. Also, it’s curious that they’re having the match here and not at the pay-per-view. We’ll see what goes down at MSG tonight.