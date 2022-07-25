Opening odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from Detroit Golf Club

The penultimate stop on the PGA TOUR before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins this Thursday in Detroit, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic comes to Detroit Golf Club as players are looking to find their way into the Top 125 and keep their playing rights for next season.

Patrick Cantlay opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. He is followed by Will Zalatoris (+1200), with Max Homa (+1400) and last week’s 3M Open winner Tony Finau (+1400) trailing just behind. Last year’s winner Cameron Davis enters as a longer shot to make it back-to-back wins with +3500 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from the Detroit Golf Club, which tees off Thursday morning, July 28.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Opening Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Patrick Cantlay +800 +190 -110 Will Zalatoris +1200 +330 -165 Max Homa +1400 +350 +170 Tony Finau +1400 +350 +170 Cameron Young +1800 +400 +250 Maverick McNealy +2500 +500 +270 Adam Scott +2800 +550 +300 Keegan Bradley +3500 +600 +300 Denny McCarthy +3500 +650 +330 Cameron Davis +3500 +650 +330 Kevin Kisner +3500 +650 +330 Adam Hadwin +4000 +750 +350 Davis Riley +4000 +750 +350 Chris Kirk +4000 +750 +350 Cameron Tringale +4000 +750 +350 Sahith Theegala +5000 +900 +450 Si-Woo Kim +5000 +900 +450 Matt Kuchar +5000 +900 +450 Webb Simpson +5000 +900 +450 Mark Hubbard +5500 +1000 +500 Scott Stallings +5500 +1000 +500 Kevin Streelman +5500 +1000 +500 Joo-Hyung Kim +5500 +1000 +500 Russell Henley +5500 +1000 +500 Gary Woodland +5500 +1000 +500 Troy Merritt +6000 +1200 +550 Mackenzie Hughes +6000 +1200 +550 Taylor Pendrith +7000 +1200 +600 Cameron Champ +7500 +1400 +600 Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +700 Cheng Tsung Pan +8000 +1400 +700 Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1600 +800 Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1400 +700 Brendan Steele +8000 +1400 +700 Nick Hardy +8000 +1400 +700 Doug Ghim +10000 +1600 +800 Austin Smotherman +10000 +1600 +800 Adam Svensson +10000 +1600 +800 Danny Willett +10000 +1600 +800 Christopher Gotterup +10000 +1600 +800 Rickie Fowler +10000 +1600 +800 Joel Dahmen +10000 +1600 +800 Nick Taylor +10000 +1600 +800 Jason Day +10000 +1600 +800 J.J. Spaun +10000 +1600 +800 Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +800 Kurt Kitayama +10000 +1600 +800 Wyndham Clark +10000 +1600 +800 Luke List +10000 +1600 +800 Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900 Trey Mullinax +13000 +2000 +900 Vincent Whaley +13000 +2000 +900 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900 James Hahn +13000 +2000 +900 Harris English +13000 +2000 +900 Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900 Sepp Straka +13000 +2000 +900 Hank Lebioda +15000 +2500 +1100 Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100 Tyler Duncan +15000 +2500 +1100 Brandon Wu +15000 +2500 +1100 Taylor Moore +18000 +3000 +1200 Beau Hossler +18000 +3000 +1200 David Lipsky +18000 +3000 +1200 Russell Knox +18000 +3000 +1200 Chesson Hadley +18000 +3000 +1200 Michael Thompson +18000 +3000 +1200 Matthew Wallace +18000 +3000 +1200 Peter Malnati +18000 +3000 +1200 Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1200 Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1200 John Huh +18000 +3000 +1200 Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1400 Michael Kim +20000 +3500 +1400 Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400 Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1400 Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1400 Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1400 Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Hayden Buckley +20000 +3500 +1400 Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1400 Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1400 Kelly Kraft +20000 +3500 +1400 Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1400 Garrick Higgo +25000 +4500 +1600 Andrew Novak +25000 +4500 +1600 Jonathan Byrd +25000 +4500 +1600 Ryan Armour +25000 +4500 +1600 Charley Hoffman +25000 +4500 +1600 Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +1600 Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +1600 Kevin Chappell +30000 +5500 +2000 Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2000 Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2000 Sam Ryder +30000 +5500 +2000 Sean O'Hair +30000 +5500 +2000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2000 Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5500 +2000 Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2000 Chase Seiffert +30000 +5500 +2000 Cameron Percy +30000 +5500 +2000 Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2000 Zach Johnson +30000 +5500 +2000 Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2500 Brandon Matthews +40000 +7000 +2500 Ben Kohles +40000 +7000 +2500 Dylan Wu +40000 +7000 +2500 Seung-Yul Noh +40000 +7000 +2500 Austin Cook +40000 +7000 +2500 Satoshi Kodaira +40000 +7000 +2500 Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +2500 Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2500 William McGirt +40000 +7000 +2500 Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +2500 Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2500 Vaughn Taylor +40000 +7000 +2500 Brian Stuard +40000 +7000 +2500 Paul Barjon +40000 +7000 +2500 Brandon Hagy +40000 +7000 +2500 Bo Hoag +40000 +7000 +2500 Kevin Tway +40000 +7000 +2500 Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +3000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +50000 +9000 +3000 Ben Martin +50000 +9000 +3000 Andrew Landry +50000 +9000 +3000 Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +3000 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +3000 Joshua Creel +50000 +9000 +3000 Aaron Baddeley +50000 +9000 +3000 David Skinns +50000 +9000 +3000 Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +3000 Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +3000 Tommy Gainey +50000 +9000 +3000 Jim Knous +50000 +9000 +3000 Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +3000 Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +3000 Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +9000 +3000 Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +3000 Bo Van Pelt +50000 +9000 +3000 Jared Wolfe +50000 +9000 +3000 Wyatt Worthington +100000 +15000 +5000 Nick Watney +100000 +15000 +5000 Ben Cook +100000 +15000 +5000 Davis Love III +100000 +15000 +5000 Sung Kang +100000 +15000 +5000 Geoff Ogilvy +100000 +15000 +5000 Brett Drewitt +100000 +15000 +5000 Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000

