Opening odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from Detroit Golf Club

The field is set for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Collin Sherwin
Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 10th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The penultimate stop on the PGA TOUR before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins this Thursday in Detroit, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic comes to Detroit Golf Club as players are looking to find their way into the Top 125 and keep their playing rights for next season.

Patrick Cantlay opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. He is followed by Will Zalatoris (+1200), with Max Homa (+1400) and last week’s 3M Open winner Tony Finau (+1400) trailing just behind. Last year’s winner Cameron Davis enters as a longer shot to make it back-to-back wins with +3500 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from the Detroit Golf Club, which tees off Thursday morning, July 28.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Patrick Cantlay +800 +190 -110
Will Zalatoris +1200 +330 -165
Max Homa +1400 +350 +170
Tony Finau +1400 +350 +170
Cameron Young +1800 +400 +250
Maverick McNealy +2500 +500 +270
Adam Scott +2800 +550 +300
Keegan Bradley +3500 +600 +300
Denny McCarthy +3500 +650 +330
Cameron Davis +3500 +650 +330
Kevin Kisner +3500 +650 +330
Adam Hadwin +4000 +750 +350
Davis Riley +4000 +750 +350
Chris Kirk +4000 +750 +350
Cameron Tringale +4000 +750 +350
Sahith Theegala +5000 +900 +450
Si-Woo Kim +5000 +900 +450
Matt Kuchar +5000 +900 +450
Webb Simpson +5000 +900 +450
Mark Hubbard +5500 +1000 +500
Scott Stallings +5500 +1000 +500
Kevin Streelman +5500 +1000 +500
Joo-Hyung Kim +5500 +1000 +500
Russell Henley +5500 +1000 +500
Gary Woodland +5500 +1000 +500
Troy Merritt +6000 +1200 +550
Mackenzie Hughes +6000 +1200 +550
Taylor Pendrith +7000 +1200 +600
Cameron Champ +7500 +1400 +600
Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +700
Cheng Tsung Pan +8000 +1400 +700
Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1600 +800
Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1400 +700
Brendan Steele +8000 +1400 +700
Nick Hardy +8000 +1400 +700
Doug Ghim +10000 +1600 +800
Austin Smotherman +10000 +1600 +800
Adam Svensson +10000 +1600 +800
Danny Willett +10000 +1600 +800
Christopher Gotterup +10000 +1600 +800
Rickie Fowler +10000 +1600 +800
Joel Dahmen +10000 +1600 +800
Nick Taylor +10000 +1600 +800
Jason Day +10000 +1600 +800
J.J. Spaun +10000 +1600 +800
Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +800
Kurt Kitayama +10000 +1600 +800
Wyndham Clark +10000 +1600 +800
Luke List +10000 +1600 +800
Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900
Trey Mullinax +13000 +2000 +900
Vincent Whaley +13000 +2000 +900
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900
James Hahn +13000 +2000 +900
Harris English +13000 +2000 +900
Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900
Sepp Straka +13000 +2000 +900
Hank Lebioda +15000 +2500 +1100
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100
Tyler Duncan +15000 +2500 +1100
Brandon Wu +15000 +2500 +1100
Taylor Moore +18000 +3000 +1200
Beau Hossler +18000 +3000 +1200
David Lipsky +18000 +3000 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +3000 +1200
Chesson Hadley +18000 +3000 +1200
Michael Thompson +18000 +3000 +1200
Matthew Wallace +18000 +3000 +1200
Peter Malnati +18000 +3000 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1200
Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1200
John Huh +18000 +3000 +1200
Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1400
Michael Kim +20000 +3500 +1400
Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400
Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1400
Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Hayden Buckley +20000 +3500 +1400
Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1400
Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1400
Kelly Kraft +20000 +3500 +1400
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1400
Garrick Higgo +25000 +4500 +1600
Andrew Novak +25000 +4500 +1600
Jonathan Byrd +25000 +4500 +1600
Ryan Armour +25000 +4500 +1600
Charley Hoffman +25000 +4500 +1600
Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +1600
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +1600
Kevin Chappell +30000 +5500 +2000
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2000
Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2000
Sam Ryder +30000 +5500 +2000
Sean O'Hair +30000 +5500 +2000
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2000
Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5500 +2000
Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2000
Chase Seiffert +30000 +5500 +2000
Cameron Percy +30000 +5500 +2000
Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2000
Zach Johnson +30000 +5500 +2000
Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2500
Brandon Matthews +40000 +7000 +2500
Ben Kohles +40000 +7000 +2500
Dylan Wu +40000 +7000 +2500
Seung-Yul Noh +40000 +7000 +2500
Austin Cook +40000 +7000 +2500
Satoshi Kodaira +40000 +7000 +2500
Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +2500
Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2500
William McGirt +40000 +7000 +2500
Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +2500
Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2500
Vaughn Taylor +40000 +7000 +2500
Brian Stuard +40000 +7000 +2500
Paul Barjon +40000 +7000 +2500
Brandon Hagy +40000 +7000 +2500
Bo Hoag +40000 +7000 +2500
Kevin Tway +40000 +7000 +2500
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +3000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +50000 +9000 +3000
Ben Martin +50000 +9000 +3000
Andrew Landry +50000 +9000 +3000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +3000
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +3000
Joshua Creel +50000 +9000 +3000
Aaron Baddeley +50000 +9000 +3000
David Skinns +50000 +9000 +3000
Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +3000
Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +3000
Tommy Gainey +50000 +9000 +3000
Jim Knous +50000 +9000 +3000
Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +3000
Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +3000
Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +9000 +3000
Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +3000
Bo Van Pelt +50000 +9000 +3000
Jared Wolfe +50000 +9000 +3000
Wyatt Worthington +100000 +15000 +5000
Nick Watney +100000 +15000 +5000
Ben Cook +100000 +15000 +5000
Davis Love III +100000 +15000 +5000
Sung Kang +100000 +15000 +5000
Geoff Ogilvy +100000 +15000 +5000
Brett Drewitt +100000 +15000 +5000
Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000

