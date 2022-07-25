Opening odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from Detroit Golf Club

The penultimate stop on the PGA TOUR before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins this Thursday in Detroit, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic comes to Detroit Golf Club as players are looking to find their way into the Top 125 and keep their playing rights for next season.
Patrick Cantlay opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. He is followed by Will Zalatoris (+1200), with Max Homa (+1400) and last week’s 3M Open winner Tony Finau (+1400) trailing just behind. Last year’s winner Cameron Davis enters as a longer shot to make it back-to-back wins with +3500 odds.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Open from the Detroit Golf Club, which tees off Thursday morning, July 28.
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Patrick Cantlay
|+800
|+190
|-110
|Will Zalatoris
|+1200
|+330
|-165
|Max Homa
|+1400
|+350
|+170
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+350
|+170
|Cameron Young
|+1800
|+400
|+250
|Maverick McNealy
|+2500
|+500
|+270
|Adam Scott
|+2800
|+550
|+300
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Cameron Davis
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Kevin Kisner
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Adam Hadwin
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Davis Riley
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Chris Kirk
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Cameron Tringale
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Si-Woo Kim
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Matt Kuchar
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Webb Simpson
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Mark Hubbard
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Scott Stallings
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Kevin Streelman
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Russell Henley
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Gary Woodland
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Troy Merritt
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Pendrith
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Cameron Champ
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Nick Hardy
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Austin Smotherman
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Adam Svensson
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Danny Willett
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Christopher Gotterup
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Joel Dahmen
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Luke List
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Michael Gligic
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Trey Mullinax
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Vincent Whaley
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|James Hahn
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Harris English
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Beau Hossler
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Michael Thompson
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matthew Wallace
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Peter Malnati
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|John Huh
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Michael Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stephan Jaeger
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rory Sabbatini
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kelly Kraft
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jonathan Byrd
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kevin Chappell
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Sean O'Hair
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Chase Seiffert
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brandon Matthews
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Ben Kohles
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Vaughn Taylor
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brian Stuard
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Bo Hoag
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Ben Martin
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Joshua Creel
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|David Skinns
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Tommy Gainey
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Jared Wolfe
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Nick Watney
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Ben Cook
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Davis Love III
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Sung Kang
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Brett Drewitt
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.