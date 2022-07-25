Peter King leaves QB Josh Allen hanging for a handshake in latest Training Camp Tour highlight

Peter King of NBC Sports is making his way around the league over the next month to cover NFL training camp highlights. What better place to start than with the Bills, chatting it up with one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks? The two seemed to have a great chat, both smiling as their spotlight came to a close. However, King left Josh Allen hanging on a handshake to close out the spot.

You know you’re a big-time writer when you can leave the best QB in the league hanging. @JoshAllenQB @peter_king pic.twitter.com/mycT04Zlsv — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) July 25, 2022

Allen was a good sport, giggling to himself as he waited for King to acknowledge his hand, which was dangling in the wind at the field of St. John Fisher University. Once King noticed following his outro for the spot, he gripped Allen’s hand enthusiastically, none the wiser that the 2021 MVP candidate was left waiting.

As if the world needs yet another reason to love Allen, coming off of his second consecutive season with at least 4,500 passing yards and 35 passing TDs.