Fantasy football training camp notes: Devin Singletary runs with 1st team

Training camp is starting and that means that useful information will be out there ready for fantasy footballers to consume, regurgitate, fight over, regurgitate some more until more interesting information comes in.

For this post I’ll find the most actionable fantasy football news out of training camp and give you my take on just how actionable it might be. Yes, there is a lot of useless information that gets reported as news during training camp, but that just means you need to be discerning in your evaluation of the news.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

In our first bit of on the training camp field news, Devin Singletary worked with the first team. Rookie James Cook worked with the third team, while Zack Moss was with the second team. Singletary is likely to lead the backfield, while Cook will need to earn that scat-back spot during training camp. Cook still has upside as a receiver in the Bills offense, but touches aren’t going to be handed to him with Singletary there.

To start practice:



Devin Singletary got all the first team reps at RB. Moss all the reps with the 2s. And Cook all the reps with the 3s#BillsMafia #GoBills #Bills — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) July 24, 2022

Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills

There’s been much debate this offseason between fantasy football enthusiasts as to where Davis should be drafted. Many are extremely high on him and for good reason, but how high is too high? That’s a question we’ll need to answer before drafting, but the good news is that the team is “very comfortable” with Davis being their No. 2 receiver this season, per Peter King. Davis played behind Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders last season and both are gone now. As long as he has a good training camp, he should be in line to be a strong fantasy player in the Bills high-powered passing offense.

Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers

As we push into training camp, beat reporters are giving their predictions on camp battles. This kind of information isn’t as good as seeing that a player has gotten all the first team reps over the player he’s having a camp battle with, but at this point it’s good to hear the thoughts of beat writers.

The Chargers are set with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as their 1 and 2 receivers, but the third receiver is still up for grabs. Palmer and Jalen Guyton are the two most likely to see time at that spot, but The Athletic’s Daniel Popper expects wide receiver Josh Palmer “to distance himself as the clear third wide receiver during camp.” If Popper is correct and Palmer can take the bulk of WR3 work, he will have value in fantasy football.