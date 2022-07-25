 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyler Murray has ‘independent study’ clause in new contract

Cardinals QB has interesting clause in his new contract.

By Chet Gresham
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kyler Murray just signed a 5-year deal that made him the second-highest paid NFL player on a per year basis. One clause in his new contract is based on Murray spending four hours of “independent study” time each week.

“Independent study” as laid out in the contract, is pretty much homework that the team gives him each week. This language is a clear sign that the team wants Murray to be more dedicated to the team or they are worried that he’ll get paid and then lose some of his dedication.

In the end, this is likely nothing of great importance to what happens on the field, but it is interesting to see, as this isn’t a clause you see in NFL contracts. If the team is willing to give him insane amounts of money, they can’t think that a four hour study clause is really that important.

