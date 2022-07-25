Kyler Murray has ‘independent study’ clause in new contract

Kyler Murray just signed a 5-year deal that made him the second-highest paid NFL player on a per year basis. One clause in his new contract is based on Murray spending four hours of “independent study” time each week.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

“Independent study” as laid out in the contract, is pretty much homework that the team gives him each week. This language is a clear sign that the team wants Murray to be more dedicated to the team or they are worried that he’ll get paid and then lose some of his dedication.

In the end, this is likely nothing of great importance to what happens on the field, but it is interesting to see, as this isn’t a clause you see in NFL contracts. If the team is willing to give him insane amounts of money, they can’t think that a four hour study clause is really that important.