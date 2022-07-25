Chiefs rookie WR Justyn Ross placed on IR, out for 2022 NFL season

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on injured reserve ahead of his rookie season, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. This means that Ross officially will not play in the 2022 NFL season, missing his entire rookie year after undergoing foot surgery. It’s unfortunate news for the former Clemson product, who has had a string of injuries keeping him off the field

Ross previously missed the 2020 season after requiring spinal surgery, then suffered a broken foot in the 2021 season. Since trading star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs have been in need of some further depth at the position, looking likely to lean on former Steeler, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and former Packer, Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the team’s leading wideout.

Of course, we all know who is bound to lead the team in receiving yards... and it’s no wide receiver. TE Travis Kelce currently has +2000 odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2022 on DraftKings Sportsbook, tied for the seventh-best odds along with — you guessed it — his former teammate, Hill. Prior to the news, Ross was at +10000 to lead rookies in receiving yards in this season.