Where will Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom make his next rehab start?

The New York Mets announced Monday that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom’s next appearance will be for Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

deGrom, who has yet to pitch in the big leagues this year due to a right shoulder injury suffered during spring training, most recently threw a side session at Citi Field prior to the Mets’ game against the Padres on Sunday and reported no problems.

Wednesday’s start might be deGrom’s last before he finally makes his return to the Mets. He has already made three minor league rehab starts this month. In that 8.2-inning span, deGrom recorded 15 strikeouts, one walk, and did not allow an earned run. He most recently pitched for Syracuse on July 14. He tossed four innings of two-hit ball that day, giving up one unearned run and striking out four.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner hasn’t appeared in the Majors since July 7, 2021 because of multiple injuries.