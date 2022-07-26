Odds for each fight in Episode 1 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

The Season 6 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The four-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The main event bout will a middleweight contest between Joe Pyfer and Ozzy Diaz. Pyfer is coming off a victory over Austin Trotman last December while Diaz has won his last five bouts. The card will also feature Alessandro Costa facing Andres Luna Martinetti in a flyweight bout, Dennis Buzukja facing Kaleio Romero in a featherweight bout, and Anton Turkalj facing Acacio dos Santos in a light heavyweight bout. The scheduled bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat and Willian Souza was canceled due to Souza missing weight by 10 pounds.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Alessandro Costa: -265

Andres Luna Martinetti: +225

Dennis Buzukja: -200

Kaleio Romero: +170

Anton Turkalj: -190

Acacio dos Santos: +160

Ozzy Diaz: -110

Joe Pyfer: -110

