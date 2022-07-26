Dolphins training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of new players on their roster and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, who is taking over an NFL team for the first time in his career. So many new faces and moving parts could make for some exciting times in South Florida.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Miami Dolphins ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Chase Edmonds vs. Raheem Mostert vs. Sony Michel vs. Myles Gaskin

Our pick to win: Chase Edmonds- Miami did a lot of heavy lifting to change its backfield this offseason, with Gaskin as the only one of the four who were around in South Florida a season ago. Edmonds had a lot of success a season ago in Arizona, splitting carries with James Connor. Michel started far fewer games than Edmonds, with seven starts compared to Edmonds’ 12. Still, Michel outperformed Edmonds and got far more carries than him a season ago. Michel did have an entire yard less per carry than Edmonds though, with the former Cardinal averaging 5.1 yards per rush.

For that reason, we give a slight edge to Edmonds, but Michel will definitely be a big contributor in Miami this season.

WR battle

Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. Trent Sherfield

Our pick to win: Wilson Jr. should absolutely be your guy here. Sherfield was signed shortly after McDaniel was named head coach and he has the added benefit of knowing the offense well having played for McDaniel when he was offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Still, the 26-year-old has never started more than two games in any season and hasn’t caught more than 10 passes in any given year since 2018.

Wilson Jr. on the other hand had 45 catches and six touchdowns last season alone in Dallas. He’s the clear and obvious choice to win this battle for WR 3 behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.