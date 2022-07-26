Colts training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Indianapolis Colts roster went through a big facelift at the top when the team traded for Matt Ryan to lead the offense. Still, despite the starting signal-caller set in stone, there are still several question marks around Indy’s offense as the team heads into training camp.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the CITY TEAM ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

WR battle

Alec Pierce vs. Parris Campbell

Our pick to win: This isn’t the battle for the top spot on the depth chart at WR, that’s already set in stone thanks to Michael Pittman Jr’s stellar season in 2021. This is an interesting battle though, with Campbell, struggling to stay on the field due to injuries since he was drafted in 2019. Campbell has tons of speed and ball skills, but he’s played less than eight games in each season during his three-year career. Pierce, the Colts second-round pick in this year’s draft, has made a big impression during his time playing at the University of Cincinnati. The big-bodied pass catcher caught 52 passes for 882 yards last year, hitting paydirt eight times to help lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

Alec Pierce should win this battle in the long haul, Campbell’s durability just leaves too many question marks.

TE battle

Mo Alie-Cox vs. Kylen Granson

Our pick to win: Alie-Cox should be the guy you have inserted in your lineups this season. The Colts will be a team that uses tight ends heavily though, with the brass drafting two more tight ends, Jelani Woods and Andrew Ogletree, in this season’s draft. Still, Alie-Cox has proven ability as a fantasy threat. He had the most yards of any of the secondary tight ends a season ago, and the biggest draw he has is his huge frame. The 6-foot-5 tight end is a massive red zone threat which is why he caught four touchdowns in 2021, second-most on the team.