Jaguars training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to regroup for the 2022 season following a brutal 2021 season that led to the firing of head coach Urban Meyer during the regular season. There are plenty of question marks around the roster along with a few training camp battles to track at the offensive skill positions for everything except for quarterback as Trevor Lawrence heads into Year 2 as a pro.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Travis Etienne Jr. vs. James Robinson

The running back position is likely to be the best opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars to have a skill position player to be considered in fantasy football lineups in the majority of weeks this season. Unless there is a significant upgrade to the offensive production, there may be a ceiling on how well the team’s starting back will perform. James Robinson has been the team’s leading rusher in his first two NFL seasons, and Travis Etienne Jr. missed all of 2021 with an injury.

Our pick to win: Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. was one of the Jaguars’ first-round pick of the 2021 draft, and he has to be eager to get onto the field for the first time as a pro. He will also have an inside edge on the starting running back spot considering it does not appear James Robinson will be healthy enough to go at the start of training camp. Etienne could make a real difference in the passing game, increasing his value.

WR battle

Zay Jones vs. Laviska Shenault vs. Laquon Treadwell

This trio of pass catchers will be behind Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr. has a decent amount of talent, but this offense needs to make a drastic improvement in order for three wide receivers to potentially be used as fantasy football options. Zay Jones is on his third NFL team and spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Laviska Shenault reached 600 receiving yards in his first two seasons as a pro and Laquon Treadwell is also on team No. 3 heading into the second year with the Jaguars.

Our pick to win: Zay Jones

The Jaguars signed Zay Jones to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason and with that contract, you know he will get every opportunity to become a contributor. He took advantage of increased targets in the Raiders offense last season for 47 catches for 546 yards and a touchdown. Jones will be the top fantasy contributor out of these three, but expectations should be limited.

TE battle

Evan Engram vs. Dan Arnold

Evan Engram signed a one-year deal this offseason to join a tight end room that also features Dan Arnold, who played with the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers in 2021. Engram did not appear to reach his potential as an athletic tight end with the New York Giants, and a new spot could be good for him.

Our pick to win: Evan Engram

This should not be much of a debate considering what Evan Engram can do in creating mismatches for the opposing defenses. He is likely to be the Jaguars’ most valuable addition this offseason from the skill positions and could do wonders for Trevor Lawrence, who looks to prove himself at the NFL level.