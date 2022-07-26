Cowboys training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Dallas Cowboys were a team that last season looked like the best squad in football for stretches of the year. Still, they faded fast down the stretch and got upset in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. For the most part, the defense was the thing the brass in Frisco looked to bolster this offseason, but a few moves have brought questions to fantasy managers who look toward the Cowboys for production.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard

Our pick to win: Elliott will still be the number one guy. But to be honest, you really can’t go wrong with either player on your roster. A season ago, Pollard averaged more yards per carry than Elliott and he’s projected to get a larger role in the offense in 2022. Still, Elliott is a perennial pro-bowler and hit paydirt 10 more times than Pollard between rushing and receiving.

WR battle

James Washington vs. Jalen Tolbert

Our pick to win: Washington came over in a move from the Pittsburgh Steelers in hopes of getting more attention in the offense. The Cowboys move to trade away Amari Cooper helps him a lot, as does having Michael Gallup projected to miss the first few weeks of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Still, Tolbert, a rookie from Alabama State, is extremely good. He dominated SEC DBs when given the chance. This is the most exciting battle to watch on this side of the ball in Cowboys camp and we think Tolbert’s natural athleticism and ball skills will help him stick around as WR3 over Washington once Gallup comes back.