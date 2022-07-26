Seahawks training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

Couple of sentences about team, overview of the fantasy relevant positions where the depth chart isn’t set in stone.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

QB battle

Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith

This is quite the step down from Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason, but somebody needs to throw the ball in Seattle. Drew Lock played his first three NFL seasons in Denver and made three starts in 2021, while Geno Smith is in his fourth season in the Seahawks organization, starting three games last year.

Our pick to win: Geno Smith

It seems like this is anyone’s job at this point, and there is still a decent chance the Seahawks make a move at quarterback prior to Week 1 with Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential trade option. If it ends up being a battle between these two, Geno Smith has the inside track considering he has been with the organization longer.

RB battle

Ken Walker vs. Rashaad Penny vs. Chris Carson

This position battle is a little difficult to project at this point considering the health of Chris Carson, who could be held out the entire season with a disc-fusion surgery. Penny spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks and saw his highest usage last season with 119 rushes for 749 yards with 6 touchdowns. Ken Walker was selected in the second round this spring with the 41st overall pick.

Our pick to win: Rashaad Penny

Penny was incredibly effective with the ball in his hands last season with a 6.3 yards per carry average. The team is likely to run the ball a whole lot more due to what it has available at the quarterback position, but expectations should be limited as Walker will see plenty of work as well.

WR battle

Freddie Swain vs. Dee Eskridge vs. Marquise Goodwin vs. ???

The top two wide receiver options are set in stone for the Seahawks with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the position’s primary pass catchers but with the uncertainty regarding Metcalf’s contract situation, the next available receiver could hold some value. The top options are third-year pro Freddie Swain, Dee Eskridge in his second year and veteran NFL wideout Marquise Goodwin.

Our pick to win: Marquise Goodwin

The Seahawks picked up Marquise Goodwin from the Chicago Bears this offseason, and his strength comes in stretching the field with his speed. Quarterback remains a concern for this offense and at this point, it does not seem like a No. 3 wide receiver will hold a ton of value for the Seahawks.