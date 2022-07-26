Saints training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and second in the NFC South. New head coach Dennis Allen will head into camp ready to get this team prepared for the 2022 season. The Saints are expected to get receiver Michael Thomas back but the others in the receiving room will be competing for that number two receiver role. With a possible suspension lingering, does someone else have the chance to take over the RB1 role from Alvin Kamara?

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the New Orleans Saints ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Alvin Kamara vs. Mark Ingram vs. Tony Jones Jr.

Our pick to win: Alvin Kamara

Well... even with the rumors swirling around of the possible suspension after being arrested in Las Vegas, I have to go with Kamara until it’s confirmed. From a pure talent standpoint, Kamara will win this battle. In his five years in the league, he has rushed for over 4,000 yards, received over 3,000 yards and has 67 touchdowns. The Saints will likely look to add additional talent to this depth chart if Kamara does get a suspension.

WR battle

Chris Olave vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Tre’ Quan Smith

Our pick to win: Chris Olave

The rookie! This one is tough but Chris Olave is a great fit in this offense, even competing for targets with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Landry has been extremely consistent his entire eight-year career in the league and is likely in for another great year. Honestly, both of these guys could be good pick up’s on your fantasy squad, especially if Kamara will be serving a suspension. If Olave can use his speed and route running skills we all saw in college, he will likely become one of Jameis Winston’s favorite deep target.