Ravens training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off an injury-riddled season and will look to retool toward another run in the AFC North. Star QB Lamar Jackson hopes to have a healthy running back tandem ready and with the loss of Marquise Brown, eyes also shift to who will take over the course load at wide receiver.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Baltimore Ravens ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

J.K. Dobbins vs. Gus Edwards vs. Mike Davis

Dobbins had a stellar rookie campaign and was on pace for more in 2021 before a torn ACL during the preseason left him sidelined for the year. Edwards, a few weeks later in a team practice also tore his ACL. Both players are expected to be ready to play this season. Mike Davis had a subpar season for the Falcons and will look for a chance at redemption.

Our pick to win: J.K. Dobbins

Once he recovers, the Ohio State product will likely be the lead back for this Ravens squad. Despite a conflicting report from Ian Rapoport, Dobbins went to Twitter to confirm his rehab is going well and he should be ready by Week 1. Also expect Edwards to recover and become the number two option in the backfield. Davis is a good option and will keep things steady in the interim. One darkhorse name is Missouri rookie Tyler Badie who Baltimore drafted in the sixth round, he has looked impressive in offseason work so far.

WR battle

Rashod Bateman vs. Devin Duvernay vs. James Proche vs. Tylan Wallace

The departure of Hollywood Brown leaves a huge gap in receiver productivity for the Ravens. Rashod Bateman is essentially the next man up for Baltimore, the former first round pick out of Minnesota showed flashes of promise last season in twelve appearances. In week 14 he recorded 7 catches for 103 yards in a loss to the Browns. Duvernay has two years of experience within the Baltimore offense and should expect an increase in reps. Proche and Wallace had limited touches, but are also expected to see more appearances.

Our pick to win: Rashod Bateman

Selected 27th by the Ravens in the 2021 draft, Bateman began last season on IR due to a groin injury. Once activated, he and Jackson demonstrated a solid chemistry. Even with Jackson out toward the end of the year, Bateman played up to par with backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson at center. As a rookie he showed steady hands and plenty of big play potential. With Brown now out of the picture, Bateman is expected to lead a young and hungry Ravens receiving core ready to prove doubters wrong.