Jets training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The New York Jets are coming off a 4-13 season in 2021 as they enter the second season of the Robert Saleh era. Looking ahead to this season, two positions stand out when it comes to position battles as you get ready for fantasy football drafts with question marks at the running back and tight end positions.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the New York Jets ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Breece Hall vs. Michael Carter

The Jets traded up to land running back Breece Hall in the second round as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the first running back selected in the draft, and he will battle with second-year pro Michael Carter, who was picked in the fourth round in 2021. Carter carried the ball 147 times for 639 yards with 4 touchdowns as a rookie last season.

Our pick to win: Breece Hall

The Jets must be very high on Breece Hall for an NFL team to trade up for a running back. Michael Carter is not likely to be completely phased out of the offense with plenty of work for both, but Hall should be the better fantasy option to go with on draft day.

TE battle

C.J. Uzomah vs. Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Jets added C.J. Uzomah this offseason after playing his first seven years as a pro on the Cincinnati Bengals roster.

Our pick to win: Tyler Conklin

New York brought in two proven NFL veterans and even drafted Jeremy Ruckert in the third round this spring, so it’s clear the Jets wanted a reshuffling of their tight end room. Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah will both likely see the field plenty due to how much money they’re making, and Conklin could wind up being the go-to guy after a breakout performance from 2021 when he caught 61 passes for 593 yards.