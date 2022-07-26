Titans training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Tennessee Titans will look to bounce back from a playoff loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in last years AFC divisional round. The loss of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones leaves Ryan Tannehill a fresh group of pass catchers. The Titans also have a defiant cheat code in all-pro running back Derrick Henry, but who will emerge as the second option alongside him in the backfield?

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Tennessee Titans ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

WR battle

Robert Woods vs. Treylon Burks vs. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. Dez Fitzpatrick

The Titans kept it busy this offseason, landing former Rams standout, Robert Woods. Prior to an ACL tear last November, Woods served as the compliment to Cooper Kupp in a dynamic LA offense for several years. Tennessee used the pick obtained in the Eagles deal and selected Arkansas product Treylon Burks at pick 18. He brings a potential explosive dynamic to the offense due to his strong frame and ability to shake tackles after the catch. Rounding out the receiving corps is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who is no stranger to productivity and could be a consistent set of hands. Dez Fitzpatrick is the Titans fourth round pick from a year ago, look for him to have an increased role after a quiet rookie campaign.

Our pick to win: Robert Woods

Look for the veteran Woods to return back to form and develop a chemistry with Tannehill. His eight years of experience will pay dividends and he is also an underrated run blocker who has shown he can eclipse 1,000 yards receiving (2018, 2019). Expect Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine to get their fair share of touches as well.

Backup RB battle

Hassan Haskins vs. Dontrell Hilliard vs. Trenton Cannon

Drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan, Hassan Haskins was one of the best running backs in all of college football last season. He ran for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns at Michigan. Dontrell Hilliard is a dark-horse candidate for the Titans at running back, who last season showed promise averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. He split time backing up Henry with D’onta Foreman who is now on the Carolina Panthers. Trenton Cannon is newly acquired from the 49ers, but will mostly be an addition to Tennessee special teams.

Our pick to win: Hassan Haskins

The combination of size and skill should propel Haskins to the second string running back position. Listed at 6’2, 228 pounds, Haskins led all running backs with 27 reps on the bench press during the combine. He has also already made waves in off season practices which is a good sign for the rookie. Hilliard will not be too far behind and in certain pressure situations can be used due to his experience.